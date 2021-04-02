Haldi Vagu to receive Godavari water from April 4

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will release Godavari waters for Haldi Vagu on April 4 from Goraram village in Wargal Mandal of Medak district. Officials concerned have completed the work to divert Godavari water from the Kondapochamma project to Haldi Vagu to alleviate the hardships of farmers cultivating crops under the Medak and Gajwel constituencies.

Farmers in Haldi Wagu had cultivated paddy across nearly 3,000 acres during this Vanakalam and they had grown the same amount in Yasangi too. With the rising temperature, depletion of groundwater and falling water levels in the Haldi project in the Veldurthy mandal, farmers were worried of water shortage. Therefore, public representatives had recently asked the CM to divert Godavari water to Siddipet and Medak districts, and to the Nizamsagar project of erstwhile Nizamabad district. The government will now divert water from the Kondapochamma project towards Sangareddy by constructing a canal to Haldi Vagu and from there into Manjeera river.

G Jitender Reddy, the executive engineer overseeing the works, said the water will enter the Sangareddy canal at Gouraram and after travelling 6 kms, it will enter Haldi Vagu, filling four nearby ponds. Releasing water into the Haldi project will fill up the 40 check dams already constructed on the canal for about 20 km and flow into the Haldi project at Hakimpet of Veldurthy mandal. Officials said water released downstream from the Haldi project will enter into Manjeera river at Mumbojipeta near Medak and from there, water could be diverted to Nizamsagar project. The move will benefit many farmers in Veldurthy, Chegunta, Chinna Shankarampeta and Kulcharam mandals.