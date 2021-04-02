STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Telangana GST collections cross Rs 4,000 crore

Meanwhile, the State received Rs 12,692 crore in 2020-21 under devolution of the shareable pool of taxes and duties.

GST Council

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country in July, 2017, the State’s GST collections crossed the Rs 4,000 crore mark in March, 2021. The State recorded a 17 per cent growth in GST collections in March-2021 compared to collections of March-2020. According to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, Telangana GST collections in March, 2021 stood at Rs 4,166.42 crore. The GST collections in the State in March, 2020 were Rs 3,562.56 crore.

Meanwhile, the State received Rs 12,692 crore in 2020-21 under devolution of the shareable pool of taxes and duties. As the per Union Budget 2020-21 estimates, the State is supposed to get Rs 11,732 crore through devolution of the shareable pool of taxes and duties. But, in the revised estimate, the State got Rs 960 crore more from the Central government.

TAGS
GST Goods and Services Tax
India Matters
