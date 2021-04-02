Made in Telangana apparel to be exported in 6 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Made in Telangana apparel will be available for export across the globe within the next six months. Youngone, a Korean manufacturer of clothing, is setting up factories in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) which will be operational in six months.Youngone chairman and chief executive Ki-Hak Sung, in a video conference with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao on Thursday, reiterated their plans to make five of their factories functional in six months and take up three more later in phase-2 of the Kakatiya textile park.

“Made in Telangana textiles will be rolled out from Warangal’s Kakatiya Mega Textile Park after six months,” Ki-hak Sung informed Rama Rao. Though Youngone factories were supposed to be ready in early 2021, there was some delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Warangal would be the base for Youngone’s operations in the country, Sung told the Minister. Rama Rao stated that Youngone Corp operating from Warangal should be seen as a milestone for the Indian textile industry.