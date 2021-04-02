Six die, one rescued after boat sinks in Godavari river in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Six persons drowned in the Godavari river when the coracle (countrymade boat) in which they were travelling sank on Friday at the VIP Ghat of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Mendora Mandal of Nizamabad district.

One more person who was travelling with them in the dinghy was rescued following the incident.

Till now, expert swimmers recovered five bodies and a search is on for one more body.

As per initial information, the deceased belong to Dikampally and Guthpa villages of the same district.

A family from Guthpa village and their relatives undertook a ride in the coracle after visiting the ghat for a ceremony.