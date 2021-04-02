STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six die, one rescued after boat sinks in Godavari river in Nizamabad

The tragedy took place at the VIP Ghat of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Mendora Mandal of Nizamabad district

Published: 02nd April 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Expert swimmers recovered five bodies and a search is on for one more body. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Six persons drowned in the Godavari river when the coracle (countrymade boat) in which they were travelling sank on Friday at the VIP Ghat of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Mendora Mandal of Nizamabad district.

One more person who was travelling with them in the dinghy was rescued following the incident.

Till now, expert swimmers recovered five bodies and a search is on for one more body.

As per initial information, the deceased belong to Dikampally and Guthpa villages of the same district.

A family from Guthpa village and their relatives undertook a ride in the coracle after visiting the ghat for a ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Nizamabad
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp