TRS goes old school with door-to-door campaign 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has launched a door-to-door campaign in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment in order to meet every voter. TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath along with TRS MLAs Banoth Sankar Naik and Chirumarthi Lingaiah campaigned in Nelaiahgudem, Satyanarayanapuram and Anjanavelli villages in Tripuraram mandal.

Other MLAs Nallamothu Bhaskar, A Ramesh and other leaders organised ‘’Gadapa Gadapa ku Gulabi jhanda” in Nidamanoor. MLA Korkanti Chander conducted a door-to-door campaign in Hali. MLA Koneru Konappa visited several houses in Anumala mandal, while Whip Balka Suman campaigned in Peddavoora mandal. Besides all the TRS mandal in-charges, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and G Jagaidsh Reddy too touring the segment extensively.

Srinivas Yadav averred that Nomula Bhagath would win with huge majority over Congress candidate K Jana Reddy. The TRS leaders are mainly highlighting the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24X7 free power to farmers, Kalyana Laxmi and other welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, several BC organisations extended their support to TRS candidate Bhagath. All the Backward Classes would unite and vote for Bhagath in Nagarjuna Sagar, they declared. National Backward Classes Welfare Association chairman R Krishnaiah held a meeting with 47 backward classes in Hyderabad on Thursday. Krishnaiah and other leaders thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving Bhagath a ticket.

Backward classes extend support to Bhagath

High command seeks way to placate all

In case Jana Reddy, a former Minister and CLP leader, wins the byelection, the Congress party would be compelled to give a significant post to him. Reddy, a “spotless leader,” would be one of the safe options before the party high command. There would not be much opposition within the party, and it would not split into different factions if he was given the post, a Congress leader speculated