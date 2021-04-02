STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS goes old school with door-to-door campaign 

Srinivas Yadav averred that Nomula Bhagath would win with huge majority over Congress candidate K Jana Reddy.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has launched a door-to-door campaign in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment in order to meet every voter. TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath along with TRS MLAs Banoth Sankar Naik and Chirumarthi Lingaiah campaigned in Nelaiahgudem, Satyanarayanapuram and Anjanavelli villages in Tripuraram mandal. 

Other MLAs Nallamothu Bhaskar, A Ramesh and other leaders organised ‘’Gadapa Gadapa ku Gulabi jhanda” in Nidamanoor. MLA Korkanti Chander conducted a door-to-door campaign in Hali. MLA Koneru Konappa visited several houses in Anumala mandal, while Whip Balka Suman campaigned in Peddavoora mandal. Besides all the TRS mandal in-charges, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and G Jagaidsh Reddy too touring the segment extensively. 

Srinivas Yadav averred that Nomula Bhagath would win with huge majority over Congress candidate K Jana Reddy. The TRS leaders are mainly highlighting the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24X7 free power to farmers, Kalyana Laxmi and other welfare schemes.  

Meanwhile, several BC organisations extended their support to TRS candidate Bhagath. All the Backward Classes would unite and vote for Bhagath in Nagarjuna Sagar, they declared. National Backward Classes Welfare Association chairman R Krishnaiah held a meeting with 47 backward classes in Hyderabad on Thursday. Krishnaiah and other leaders thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving Bhagath a ticket.

Backward classes extend support to Bhagath
Several BC organisations extended their support to TRS candidate Bhagath. All the Backward Classes would unite and vote for Bhagath in Nagarjuna Sagar, they declared. On Thursday, leaders of 47 backward classes in Hyderabad thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving Bhagath a ticket

High command seeks way to placate all 
In case Jana Reddy, a former Minister and CLP leader, wins the byelection, the Congress party would be compelled to give a significant post to him. Reddy, a “spotless leader,” would be one of the safe options before the party high command. There would not be much opposition within the party, and it would not split into different factions if he was given the post, a Congress leader speculated

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp