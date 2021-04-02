STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MP’s driver, two others in CBI net for taking Rs one lakh bribe

 Later, Bhattacharya introduced Shubangi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar as PAs of Maloth Kavita and said that they would help Lamba. 

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maloth Kavitha

Maloth Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Thursday arrested three persons at the official residence of TRS MP from Mahabubabad, Maloth Kavitha, in New Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for doing some official favours. The three persons claimed to be Personal Assistants of the MP. According to the CBI officials, the trio identified as Rajib Bhattacharya, Shubanghi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar were caught red-handed while taking the bribe. 

MP Maloth Kavitha

The CBI arrested the three persons following a complaint lodged by Manmeet Singh Lamba, a resident of the New Gupta Colony in New Delhi.In his complaint, Lamba said that he received a call from Bhattacharya, who introduced himself as the PA of Maloth Kavitha, and threatened to demolish his building in the Sardar Nagar area. 

Bhattacharya warned that the officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would demolish the building unless Lamba pays an amount of Rs 5 lakh. He also claimed that he has contacts in the MCD and if the amount is paid, he will ensure the building is not demolished. Later, Bhattacharya introduced Shubangi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar as PAs of Maloth Kavita and said that they would help Lamba. 

The trio had negotiations with Lamba and later finalised the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh. When Lamba went to Kavitha’s official residence at 401, Saraswati Apartments of BD Marg in New Delhi, the CBI officials conducted a raid and caught the three accused and seized Rs 1 lakh cash from them. 

Later in the day, MP Kavitha released a video expressing shock over the incident and said that she got to know about the arrests from the media. She also said that she has not employed any Personal Assistant in New Delhi while Durgesh Kumar has been working as her driver in New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Maloth Kavitha TRS
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp