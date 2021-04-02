TRS MP’s driver, two others in CBI net for taking Rs one lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Thursday arrested three persons at the official residence of TRS MP from Mahabubabad, Maloth Kavitha, in New Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for doing some official favours. The three persons claimed to be Personal Assistants of the MP. According to the CBI officials, the trio identified as Rajib Bhattacharya, Shubanghi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar were caught red-handed while taking the bribe.

MP Maloth Kavitha

The CBI arrested the three persons following a complaint lodged by Manmeet Singh Lamba, a resident of the New Gupta Colony in New Delhi.In his complaint, Lamba said that he received a call from Bhattacharya, who introduced himself as the PA of Maloth Kavitha, and threatened to demolish his building in the Sardar Nagar area.

Bhattacharya warned that the officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would demolish the building unless Lamba pays an amount of Rs 5 lakh. He also claimed that he has contacts in the MCD and if the amount is paid, he will ensure the building is not demolished. Later, Bhattacharya introduced Shubangi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar as PAs of Maloth Kavita and said that they would help Lamba.

The trio had negotiations with Lamba and later finalised the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh. When Lamba went to Kavitha’s official residence at 401, Saraswati Apartments of BD Marg in New Delhi, the CBI officials conducted a raid and caught the three accused and seized Rs 1 lakh cash from them.

Later in the day, MP Kavitha released a video expressing shock over the incident and said that she got to know about the arrests from the media. She also said that she has not employed any Personal Assistant in New Delhi while Durgesh Kumar has been working as her driver in New Delhi.