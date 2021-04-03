STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 people contract Covid despite taking both doses of vax in Telangana

Doctors across the globe however state that even if the vaccine may not prevent infection, the immune response it starts off in the body helps prevent a severe Covid infection. 

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There have been at least 15 cases of Covid-19 infection amongst fully vaccinated individuals in Telangana. The individuals had completed both doses of the vaccine and still contracted the virus. However, the infection stayed between mild to moderate levels among all the patients, senior health officials said. “As per our information, at least 15 such cases have been reported among individuals who got vaccinated with both doses. There is nothing to panic about this as this is a fairly normal occurrence,” explained Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health.

He explains that both the vaccines in India — Covishield and Covaxin offer an efficacy of 71-81%, implying that the rest 20-30% could still get infected even after the vaccination. “No vaccine available 
in India has 100% efficacy, which means a small proportion will still get infected with Covid-19. However, this must not stop one from taking the vaccine as the benefits are far more,” he said. 

Milder cases of Covid 

Doctors across the globe however state that even if the vaccine may not prevent infection, the immune response it starts off in the body helps prevent a severe Covid infection. This implies that the patient may not require oxygen and other medical intervention. “For instance, we had an 80-year-old patient who tested Covid-positive after the vaccine. But the virus had no impact on his lungs and recovery was quick,” explained Dr Rao.

The health chief further advises that in case citizens contract Covid-19 after the first dose, it is best they complete the 14-day isolation and take the next shot in the designated time-frame. “After the 14-day isolation, they must take the second dose in 4-5 weeks in case of Covaxin and within 6-8 weeks for Covishield,” he said.

