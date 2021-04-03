4-year-old mowed down by tanker

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A four-year-old boy was mowed to death by a tanker at Isnapur under Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday. According to the police, the tanker carrying effluent waste from Isnapur suburbs was on its way to Patancheru. The driver, Vijay, took a u-turn and was unable to control the vehicle, after which it rammed a hut and ran into Shantakumar and his mother Sony who were walking on the side of the road. Sony sustained a serious head injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, but Shantakumar died on the spot. Police said that the accident happened when Sony and Shantakumar were returning from church as it was Good Friday. The driver was arrested by the police and a case has been registered.