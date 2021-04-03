Boys beaten up in orchard discharged

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: The two boys who were assaulted by guards of a mango orchard at Kantaipalem village of Thorrur Mandal in Mahabubabad district on Thursday, were discharge from hospital on Friday. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod had, earlier in the day, directed district officials to ensure better treatment for them.

The guards had tied the boys up, thrashed them, and then forced cow dung into their mouths. Speaking to Express, Thorrur Inspector N Karunakar said that the guards — Bhanthu Yakku and Bhanthu Ramulu — were arrested on Friday morning. “The boys belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. A case will be registered against the guards under the SC&ST Act,” he said Karunakar.