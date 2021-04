CM K Chandrasekhar Rao applauds winners of panchayat awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated village, mandal, and zilla parishad members, who bagged the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) awards, on Friday.

Among those felicitated at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday included Parlapally (Karimnagar district) Sarpanch M Bharathi, Haridas Nagar (Rajanna-Sircilla) Sarpanch T Amrutha, Malyala (Siddipet) Sarpanch D Vajravaa, Mittapelli (Siddipet) Sarpanch Vanga Laxmi, Ruyyadi (Adilabad) Sarpanch P Pothareddy, Chakrapur (Mahbubnagar) Sarpanch K Sailaja, Sundilla (Peddapalli) Sarpanch Dasari Laxmi, and Mohinikunta (Rajanna Sircilla) Sarpanch Kalvakuntla Vanaja.

Korutla (Jagtial district) MPP Thota Narayana, Dharmaram (Peddapalli) MPP Mutyala Karuna, Sangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjushree, Sangareddy ZP CEO Ch Yellaiah and Peddapally DPO Geetha were also felicitated.