Government under fire over youth’s suicide

AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan accused the TRS government of murder, and said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must be held responsible for driving Naik to suicide.

Congress leaders burn an effigy condemning the TRS government over Sunil Naik’s suicide, in Hyderabad on Friday; (

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE TRS-led State government was widely criticised on Friday, after the death of a tribal youth Boda Sunil Naik, who had attempted suicide a week ago over unemployment and lack of recruitment in the government sector. 

AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan accused the TRS government of murder, and said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must be held responsible for driving Naik to suicide. He said that two other youth in the State, namely Koppula Raju and Golla Ganesh, died by suicide over unemployment in the last 10 days. Congress leaders burnt an effigy of the CM at Nampally. 

Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka also blamed the CM for Naik’s death. Meanwhile, BJP State unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the police should register a case against the CM, as Naik had mentioned the former’s name in the video he had shot after consuming pesticide. He demanded that the State government take responsibility for Naik’s death. 

Sanjay Kumar and a few other BJP leaders were taken into custody by the police at Bhupalpally, while they were on their way to Naik’s village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district. They were detained on the charge that their visit would cause delay in conducting the youth’s last rites.TJS chief Prof Kodandaram was also detained by the police in Kesamudram mandal, while he was on the way to Gudur. 

Ministers assure aid to kin

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed grief over the death of Naik and assured full support to his family. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the State government would offer employment to one of Naik’s family members, in addition to a double bedroom house in the village for his parents and `1 lakh financial assistance for his funeral.

KU students stage protest

After the news of Naik’s death broke out, a few students from Kakatiya University tried to lay siege to Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s residence in Hanamkonda. They were detained by the police. Police personnel were deployed at all public places and residences of ruling party leaders across Warangal city to avoid untoward incidents. Some students also staged a protest at the Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad.

