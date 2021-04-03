STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR draws plan for integrated growth of RR & Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

A nodal agency to be formed to find solutions to problems the two districts are facing now.

Published: 03rd April 2021 07:28 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will soon constitute a nodal agency, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, to oversee the integrated development of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are well connected with Hyderabad. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect during a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. He also announced the decision to provide the necessary funds for the development works. The nodal agency will be tasked with the responsibility of finding long-lasting solutions to the problems persisting in the two fast growing districts.  

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that construction of integrated vegetable and non-veg markets, town halls and roads and providing drinking water, power and other basic amenities should be taken up in all Assembly segments, municipalities and important towns in these two districts. He also said that solutions should be found for flooding, drainage water and traffic problems. 

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a meeting with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs and also with officers of all the departments from these districts for chalking out an action plan for the development. Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy and several MLAs were present at the meeting. 

“Hyderabad is being developed as a cosmopolitan city. Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri are part of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. In tune with the changing situation, the municipalities and corporations in these two districts should be developed along with Hyderabad,” Rao said. People in these two districts should get medical and educational facilities on a par with those living Hyderabad, he said. 

The respective MLAs should prepare development plans after identifying the issues and needs of their respective segments, Rao said and added that the nodal agency should meet regularly. The peoples’ representatives of these two districts should have at least one meeting every month with the Chief Secretary, he added. 

New development plan

Ibrahimpatnam among Towns to be  developed in Rangareddy
Shadnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Ibrahimpatnam, Jalpally, Shamshabad, Turkayamjal, Manikonda, Narsingi, Adibatla, Shankarpalli, Tukkuguda and Amangal municipalities. Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Meerpet, Jillelaguda Municipal Corporations

Peerzadiguda of Medchal district to get facelift
Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawahar Nagar and Nizampet Municipal Corporations. Medchel, Dammayiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundla Pochampally, Tumukunta, Kompalli, Dundigal municipalities

K Chandrasekhar Rao
