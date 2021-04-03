Khammam a role model in development, says KTR

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said that Khammam was a role model in development for towns in Telangana, and advised other towns to draw inspiration from the commitment of people’s representatives in Khammam.As part of a tour of the town on Friday, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Pransanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in various programmes, including the inauguration of double bedroom houses, the new bus stand, and vykuntadhmam. They also laid the foundation stone for four-lane roads from Sri Sri Junction to V Venkatayapalem, as well as for phase II of the Khammam IT Hub.

Addressing a gathering of people at the new Khammam bus stand, KTR said that more steps would be taken for the town’s development. He also said that though the Union government was not supporting Telangana financially, the State government was using whatever resources it had to develop the State. The Minister said that when the Congress government was in power in 2013-2014, the volume of IT exports was only Rs 56,000 crore. Now in 2021, it has increased exponentially to Rs 1.41 lakh crore. This became possible only because of the administrative acumen of KCR, and a stable and corruption-free government, he said.

2BHK houses that were inaugurated at Tekulapalli; the new Khammam bus stand

He said the government was taking the IT expansion to second grade towns to provide jobs to local youths, and that very soon IT Hubs would be constructed in Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar districts. He said that as many as seven companies had signed MOUs in Khammam IT Hub on Friday and that many more were in line. He said that steps were being taken up to provide internet facility to all through T-Fibre very soon.

During the inauguration of double bedroom houses in Tekulapalli village, KTR drank Mission Bhagiratha water from a kitchen tap in a newly-built house and said that he was satisfied with it. Later, he inaugurated a new municipal office building and laid the foundation stone for an integrated veg-non veg market. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sattupalli constituency would be developed as a model constituency.