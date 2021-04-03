Kothagudem sizzles at 43.8 degrees Celsius

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no respite from the soaring mercury levels in Telangana as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its Extended Range Forecast for two weeks till April 15 said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal, albeit slightly.

The IMD has also forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail in the State for the next two days at isolated pockets of Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar. On Friday, highest temperature recorded in the State was a scorching 43.8 degree Celsius, recorded at Julurpad in Kothagudem district. In Hyderabad, it was 39.7 degree Celsius at Saroornagar. In most parts of the State, the maximum temperatures were 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal. In Khammam, it was 41.6 degree Celsius.