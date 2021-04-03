Man seeks help for son detained in Dubai

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A man from Lingampally Kurdu village in Kamareddy district has been running from pillar to post to bring his 27-year-old son, who has been allegedly detained by his company in Dubai, back to India.

T Swami

T Anjaiah, a labourer, had worked in Dubai for 20 years. Six years back, he took his son T Swami along with him. Anjaiah returned to his village after a while, but his son stayed back. When Anjaiah was injured in an accident three years ago, Swami came to the village to look after him. He later returned to Dubai after his father got better.

During his absence, some financial misdeeds took place in the company where he worked. The company filed a case against Swami in the Labour Court. The court was on Swami’s side and directed the company to pay him compensation and send him back to India.

However, Anjaiah states that the company illegally detained his son at a Jamalalai camp in Dubai. He approached Telangana Gulf Welfare Committee Chairman P Basanth Reddy on Friday and urged him to intervene and bring his son back.

Speaking to Express, Reddy said that many people wanting to work in the Gulf were being trapped by unauthorised agencies. He said that he would look into Swami’s issue with the help of NGOs and free legal service organisations.