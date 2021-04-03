STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Search committee’s Vice-Chancellor choices await CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s approval

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:15 AM

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The names of shortlisted candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) in 11 State universities was recently sent to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for approval, sources from the Higher Education Department told Express. 

As many as 33 candidates were shortlisted from 300 applicants by the VC Search Committee, after a series of interviews, and meetings with three nominated members from respected universities, UGC, State government and other panellists. The search panel interviewed the candidates via video conference in view of the pandemic. 

“The names of the shortlisted candidates are being reviewed by the Chief Minister. He will soon choose a name suitable for the VC post for each of the 11 State universities, and then send the list to the Governor-Chancellor’s office for approval and official appointment,” sources said.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the VC Search Committee for each university was formed in November, 2019. The process of appointment was delayed due to Covid-19.
There are over 500 affiliated colleges under the 13 universities in the State. None of the State universities has a full-time VC. “All the VCs in-charge are IAS officers who are busy with their regular duties. There is no one to look after the universities,” Osmania University JAC President Elchala Dattatreya said.

Many proposals for the introduction of new courses are piling up on the desks of the VCs in-charge. In addition to that, there have been delays in the overall planning, organising, and controlling of the academic programme, as a result of which quality of education offered in State universities is deteriorating, Dattatreya said. 

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Comments

