Telangana: 95% increase in Covid cases in just a week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting new records with each passing day, Telangana reported 965 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths due to the disease on Thursday. With this, the number of active cases in the State has increased to 6,159 with 3,537 individuals admitted to hospitals.

It is important to note that Telangana has seen a 95 per cent increase in caseloads within a week’s time. When March 26 saw 495 cases, April 2 recorded 965 cases. In fact, between April 1 and 2 alone, there has been an 8% increase in cases. The spread is prominent in the GHMC limits and Medchal district when compared to other districts of Telangana. The GHMC on Thursday reported 254 cases, while Medchal saw 110 cases. Ranagreddy had the third-highest caseload with 97 cases.

As warned by officials before, Nizamabad recorded the fourth-highest number of cases at 64. Meanwhile, in a first after the second wave, Adilabad recorded 71 Covid-19 cases on Friday. The total cases have reached 409. Eighteen patients are being treated at RIMS Hospital.