Telangana under demonic rule, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Alleging that the State is under ‘Rakshasa Palana’ or demonic rule, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had blood on his hands. The suicide of an unemployed youth near Kakatiya University was a direct result of the lack of recruitment in the State, he pointed out.Sanjay Kumar participated in the BJP’s Samarabheri meeting at Manthani, during which former MLA Chandupatla Ram Reddy and his son Sunil Reddy joined the saffron fold.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar asked the State government if it could function without Central funds. “Funds meant for Central government schemes are being diverted to State schemes. Even Vaikunta Damams and community buildings are being funded by the Centre,” the BJP leader said. He warned the Chief Minister that the BJP would send him to jail as soon as the party came to power in the State.

“Manthani, which was once a haven for vedas and sanathana dharma, has now turned into the land of crimes. The brutal murder of High Court advocates shows how things are under the TRS rule,” he said.