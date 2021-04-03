Two kids die, parents critical after eating contaminated fruit

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: It’s strange but true. Two children of a family died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Karimnagar on Friday while their parents are in critical condition at a hospital in Hyderabad after allegedly consuming a fruit that was contaminated with some toxin.

According to some relatives of the family from Vissampeta in Anthargaon mandal of Peddapalli district, Daraboina Srisailam and Gunavati, the parents of the two children —Shivanand, 11, and Sravan, 13 — purchased muskmelons on Wednesday. They kept the fruits in a shelf at their home, which they consumed on Thursday and fell sick after which they were shifted to the government hospital in Karimnagar.It is suspected that the fruit was contaminated by rats which consumed poison placed in the house by the couple.