STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Week after suicide bid, jobless youth breathes his last; protests rock Telangana

In the video, he rued that Telangana is not issuing notifications for government jobs to fill up existing vacancies and also the dearth of employment opportunities in the State.

Published: 03rd April 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

KU students stage a protest in front of the residence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda on Friday

KU students stage a protest in front of the residence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda on Friday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Twenty-eight-year-old unemployed graduate, Boda Sunil Naik, who was depressed over the State government not issuing job notifications and attempted suicide by consuming pesticide a week ago in Warangal, breathed his last at Hyderabad’s NIMS Hospital in the early hours of Friday. Naik’s death sparked protests by students and triggered adverse reactions by leaders of Opposition parties against the TRS government.Naik, a resident of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, had shot a video of himself after consuming pesticide on March 26 near the Kakatiya University campus. 

Boda Sunil Naik

In the video, he rued that Telangana is not issuing notifications for government jobs to fill up existing vacancies and also the dearth of employment opportunities in the State. He also said that he had been waiting for more than five years for the job notifications.   Meanwhile, his body was taken to his native village of Tejavath Ramsingh Thanda in Gudur mandal by Friday evening.However, with the villagers, students and a few political leaders refusing to perform his last rites, his body was kept in the ambulance, parked on the outskirts of village, till late in the night. 

Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy visited the spot and tried to convince the leaders and students to withdraw their protest and let the family perform the last rites of Naik.Speaking to media, Sunil’s brother Srinivas said that the State government’s announcement on extension of retirement age of government employees from 58 years to 61 years left his brother distraught and forced him to take the extreme step of ending his own life. 

“My brother completed his graduation in 2016 and was trying hard to get a government job. He had applied for other jobs too. I am working for a private company. We are awaiting the notification for 50,000 government jobs promised by the Telangana government. The State government must immediately issue the job notifications,” he said. 

According to the police, Naik had been preparing for competitive exams for the past six years in an attempt to get a government job. He had rented a room at Hanamkonda and was staying there. He had also appeared for a police constable written exam but had failed in the physical test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boda Sunil Naik Telangana
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp