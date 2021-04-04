STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCs still oppressed, frets Eatala

He said people of oppressed castes should have self-respect.

Published: 04th April 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over people respecting others based on their caste and also the undue influence of caste in politics, Health Minister Eatala Rajender called upon the people to support BC candidate Nomula Bhagath in the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll.

Speaking at a meeting of BC communities in the city on the birth anniversary of Doddi Komuraiah on Saturday, the Health Minister said caste-based politics was present only here in Telangana and there was a need to bring awareness on the issue among the people.

He said people of oppressed castes should have self-respect. Why are people of backward classes living like second-class citizens in the country, he wondered. The Minister said that the government was committed to resolve all land-related problems. He opposed the influence of money in elections. If the self-respect of the oppressed classes was hurt, then people would follow Komuraiah and fight for their rights, he added.

In the meeting, it was resolved to extend support to TRS candidate in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, Nomula Bhagath. The people attending the meet urged the government to install a statue of Komuraiah on the Tank Bund. Responding to this, Rajender assured them that he would request the Chief Minister to do so.

