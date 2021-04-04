Boda Sunil Naik death case: Opposition parties stage protests across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The youth wings of Congress and BJP staged protests across the State against the suicide of Boda Sunil Naik.

While the Congress cadres held rasta rokos, BJYM Karyakartas attempted to lay siege to district collectorates. In Hyderabad, BJP Yuva Morcha took out a rally from the BJP State office at Nampally to the Hyderabad district collectorate.

They demanded the government to immediately take up a recruitment drive to stop such incidents. BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash said, "We will fight on behalf of the students and unemployed people, nobody should take extreme steps."

At Peddapalli, NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat alleged that Sunil’s death was a murder by the State and Centre. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release an employment calendar to prevent such incidents in future.

He asked the CM to increase the maximum age limit for job applicants as the recruitment notifications were delayed.