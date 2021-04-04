STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boda Sunil Naik suicide: Telangana government promises kin of house, job

The family members of Boda Sunil Naik conducted his final rites at his funeral held on Saturday in Tejavath Ramsingh thanda of Gudur Mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Family members of Boda Sunil Naik and local villagers attend Naik's funeral at his native thanda of Tejavath Ramsingh in Mahabubabad district

Family members of Boda Sunil Naik and local villagers attend Naik's funeral at his native thanda of Tejavath Ramsingh in Mahabubabad district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Naik had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide a week ago at Warangal and died on Friday while undergoing treatment. In a selfie video shot after consuming poison, Naik categorically stated that he was taking the step as the State government was not issuing notifications for vacant government jobs.

Villagers and family members initially obstructed the ambulance carrying Naik’s body on the outskirts of the village on Friday.

After this, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and district RDO Komuraiah visited the spot and promised Rs 5 lakh and a double bedroom house to Naik's family and a job to his brother. The family members then allowed his body to be brought to them.

The police, fearing further protests, urged the family to conduct the funeral at 5 am on Saturday. But the family members held it at 11 am. Heavy police forces were deployed and checkposts were set up all around the village. No outsiders, especially political leaders, were allowed to enter the village.

Sunil Naik's brother Srinivas Naik said he holds an M.Tech degree and must be given a job that is suitable to his qualifications. He urged the State government to release job notifications.

