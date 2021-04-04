Cattle tied along boat, dragged across Godavari in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A shockingly cruel treatment of animals has come to light from the Peddipally village of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A video displaying the cruelty has gone viral that shows at least a dozen cattle tied along a motor boat and are just dragged across the Godavari river, putting the animals in a swim-or-die situation.

There are reports of cattle being transported in such manner from the Cherla mandal and some neighbouring villages in Chattishgarh to Manugur and from there, some of the cattle are further transported to slaughter houses in Hyderabad. The motor boat operators are transporting the cattle in such manner on a daily basis.