INTERVIEW| My win in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll will render TRS outdated: Congress candidate Jana Reddy

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seventy-four-year-old K Jana Reddy, a seven time MLA and former Minister, is competing with youngsters Nomula Bhagath (TRS) and P Ravi Kumar (BJP) in the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign. Even as the mercury levels are increasing, the septuagenarian has been criss-crossing the segment with the slogan of "save democracy".

Though Reddy could not visit all the 320 villages during his campaign, he is addressing the public at important villages in all the mandals. He believes he has a favourable personal image, and is of the view that Jana Reddy is synonymous with development and the public will vote for him.

In an interview with The New Indian Express on Saturday, Reddy said if the Congress wins in the segment, the ruling TRS would become "outdated". He exuded confidence that the failures of the TRS government in the last seven years were stepping stones for his victory. Excerpts from the interview:

How is the campaign progressing?

The election campaign is not being conducted on democratic lines at all. The democracy is under attack. All the function halls in the segment are filled with TRS activists. The party has deputed 200 workers in each village and is luring the voters.



TRS leaders are saying Jana Reddy did nothing for the segment. They also termed you as an outdated candidate. How do you react?

The people are aware that Jana Reddy is synonymous with development. I have created irrigation potential for 1.65 lakh acres. Before me, the then Congress provided irrigation to 45,000 acres. No other segment in the combined Andhra Pradesh got irrigation for two lakh acres. The length of roads developed in Nagarjuna Sagar was more than that in Gajwel Assembly segment. If the Congress wins in the segment, the TRS will become outdated.

What are the factors that will help you win?

The anti-people policies of the TRS and the spiralling prices. The TRS government never fulfilled assurances like unemployment allowance and filling up of government jobs. Asara pensions for those aged above 57 were not given.

The government failed to provide money for constructing 2BHK houses to those having own plots. The government also failed to provide reservations to Muslims, SCs and STs. Crop loan waiver is not completed. Tell me one issue that is resolved by the government. Why did they keep quiet these seven years?

Despite your long stint, do problems still persist in the Nagarjuna Sagar segment?

If there are problems, why has the government not resolved them in seven years?



What is your slogan for the election?

Save democracy. The Congress delivered a separate Telangana. Its victory will be a gift for Sonia Gandhi.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had always respected you as "Peddalu Jana Reddy garu". But, you are saying democracy is in danger now.

There is no link between the words and deeds of Chandrasekhar Rao.



There is talk that you will become PCC chief if you win.

My focus now is to win the election. I am not aspiring for the post. Many people wished that I should become PCC chief. Neither the TPCC chief post nor any other post is important for me. I will continue to fight for the people to teach a lesson to the arrogant TRS.

How is the response from voters for your campaign?

People are determined to elect the leader who played a significant role in the formation of a separate State and who changed the face of the constituency over the past four decades.