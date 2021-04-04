STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR, kin are Ali Baba, Chaalis Chor, says Shabbir 

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of ruining the lives and careers of lakhs of unemployed youth in the State.

Published: 04th April 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of ruining the lives and careers of lakhs of unemployed youth in the State. He also alleged that the TRS was a “B-Team” of the BJP and the Chief Minister has been acting as an “agent of RSS.”

Shabbir was addressing a public meeting in Thummadam village of Nidamanoor mandal as part of the campaign for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election. Speaking about the suicide of unemployed youth Sunil Naik, Shabbir Ali said the wrong policies of the TRS government had pushed jobless youth into depression, with some resorting to the extreme step. 

Stating that CM KCR had appointed his 40 relatives including son, daughter, son-in-law, and nephew on various posts, he referred to them as ‘Ali Baba, Chaalis Chor’.Slamming the TRS leaders, he said, “The Chief Minister got habituated of making tall promises before elections and he forgets the same once the results of the election are announced. It is ridiculous that leaders like Home Minister Mahmood Ali, who never contested or won a councillor election, are questioning Jana Reddy on development. It is not a joke to get re-elected from a constituency for seven terms.”

