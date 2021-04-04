One 2BHK better than seven Indiramma houses: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao attended various development programmes in Rajanna-Sircilla district here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering at Mohinikunta in Mustabad mandal after inaugurating double bedroom (2BHK) houses, he said that one 2BHK house built by the State government was equal to seven Indiramma houses built by the Congress during their rule.

He said that around 2.8 lakh houses would be built across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore. He called upon citizens to question people who criticize the Chief Minister and ask them what development happened while other parties where ruling the State. He said that villages in Telangana developed only after the TRS government came to power under the leadership of KCR.

He also said that in the past, Gangadevipalli village was seen as a role model village. Now, almost all villages look like Gangadevipalli. About nine gram panchayats from Rajanna-Sircilla also received awards, he added.Referring to the Upper Manair Dam (UMD) being filled with KLIS water, he said that plenty of water could be seen flowing in the canals even in summer.

The Minister alleged that the Union government was busy giving away awards but had no funds to give for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. "Not a single paise has been sanctioned for the projects so far," he said.

He said that even though the Telangana government was paying taxes to the tune of Rs 2.72 lakh crore to the Centre, they were not even getting half of the amount back. However, the Centre was claiming that the State government was implementing schemes in the State using central funds, he added.

The Minister said that he was proud to say that the State was cultivating paddy in 52.76 lakh acres and that no other States in the country was doing the same. Unlike other States, Telangana has paddy procurement centres at every village, he added.