Police find explosives belonging to Maoists in Telangana's Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU : Mulugu police, on Saturday, found ammunition and explosives dumped in an agriculture field at Mansingh thanda in the district on Saturday. The police seized 312 bullets and two detonators belonging to the Maoist party.

Speaking to the media, Mulugu ASP P Chaitanya said that a team comprising an SI, bomb disposal squad, two VROs, and a photographer went to Mansingh thanda based on reliable intel, and found the ammunition stored in a bucket, which was buried 1.5 metres deep in the agriculture filed.

The Maoists have conspired to establish anti-government committees in the villages in a bid to assert its existence, overthrow the democratically elected public representative, and form a revolutionary government, said Chaitanya. He further said that the explosives were meant to target police personnel.