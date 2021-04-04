Telangana may get sanction for six airstrips soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would strive for the speedy sanction of airstrips in the State. Kharola called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

Their meeting comes in the backdrop of the State government deciding to set up airstrips at six sites in Telangana, namely Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Adilabad district headquarters, Palvancha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad district, and Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Civil Aviation Secretary to take measures to expedite the sanction of these six airstrips. Earlier, the State government had appealed to the Centre for the same. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and Engineer-in-Chief C Ravinder Rao were present at the meeting.

AIRSTRIP SITES

The airstrips are set to come up at Mamunur in Warangal, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli, Adilabad headquarters, Palvancha in Bhadradri, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad, and Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar