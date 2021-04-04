STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana may get sanction for six airstrips soon

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would strive for the speedy sanction of airstrips in the State.

Published: 04th April 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola calls on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan

Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola calls on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo| Twitter/ @TelanganaCMO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would strive for the speedy sanction of airstrips in the State. Kharola called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. 

Their meeting comes in the backdrop of the State government deciding to set up airstrips at six sites in Telangana, namely Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Adilabad district headquarters, Palvancha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad district, and Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district. 

During their meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Civil Aviation Secretary to take measures to expedite the sanction of these six airstrips. Earlier, the State government had appealed to the Centre for the same. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and Engineer-in-Chief C Ravinder Rao were present at the meeting.

AIRSTRIP SITES 
The airstrips are set to come up at Mamunur in Warangal, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli, Adilabad headquarters, Palvancha in Bhadradri, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad, and Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradeep Singh Kharola K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana airstrips Telangana aviation
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp