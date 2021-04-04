Telangana police investigate Bengaluru drug racket bust after TRS leaders' names pop-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police has started investigating the drug peddling racket busted by Bengaluru police in the month of February this year, in which the names of some leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), including public representatives, have allegedly cropped up. The Bengaluru police is expected to serve notices to these TRS leaders.

The Bengaluru police nabbed four accused in connection with the racket including a Nigerian national who was playing a key role. As part of the investigation, the police seized his belongings including his laptop and some mobile phones.

As per sources, among the various phone numbers saved in the Nigerian national's phone, the Bengaluru police found mobile numbers of some TRS leaders as well apart from the contacts of some celebrities. As part of the process of investigation, the Bengaluru police shared information with Telangana police and is seeking further information on the same.

A senior Telangana police officer stated that the Bengaluru police is taking up investigation based on the contact numbers saved in the Nigerian national’s phone and is yet to come across any strong evidence. The Bengaluru police has also sought details of the accused held recently by Telangana police in similar drug peddling cases.

It has come to light that the Bengaluru police has also served notice to a small-time Telugu actor in connection with the drug peddling case. The actor appeared for questioning before the police there a few days ago, which was followed by investigation in Telangana by police officials from Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates.