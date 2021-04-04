Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education defers Intermediate practical exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in the State, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) postponed the State’s Intermediate practical examinations on Saturday. The postponed examinations will be conducted from May 29 to June 7, 2021, after the theory examinations.

The theory exams will be held between May 1 and May 20 for Inter 1st and IInd year students. According to TSBIE Commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel, "Due to COVID-19, the practical examinations for general and vocational courses scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 have been postponed and will be conducted after the theory examinations."

The board also informed that exams of two subjects, Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education for Intermediate 1st year, will be held in 'assignment work from home' format instead of physical examinations.

