Telangana's daily COVID-19 caseload crosses 1,000-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s daily COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with 1,078 fresh cases. As many as six deaths due to COVID-19 - an unusually high number for the State - were also reported. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 6,900. Of these, 3,784 patients are hospitalised.

On Friday, 283 cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 113 in Medchal and 103 in Rangareddy. These three regions are home to one-third of the State's population, and account for 46 per cent of all cases recorded in the State. The test positivity rate, which was close to 0.5 per cent over the past couple of months, is inching towards 2 per cent now.