TPCC attempts to involve sulking leaders in campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being criticised, the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has assigned mandal in-charges for the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection campaign. To this effect, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy has written letters to the party’s top leaders asking them to take charge of the election campaign and all other poll-related responsibilities.

For instance, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy was asked to look after Peddavoora mandal along with Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya and a dozen others.As there is an internal rift over the issue of the TPCC chief post, Reddy joining the campaign is still doubtful. The MLA has currently isolated himself after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Shabbir Ali and R Damodar Reddy showed up to campaign in Nidamanur mandal along with K Jana Reddy. Their last appearance was at the public meeting at Halia.It may be recalled that during the Dubbaka byelection, where Congress stood in the third position, the party had deployed all of its leaders. However, having fielded a strong contestant now, the campaign is visibly less active than that of TRS.

When asked about Congress leaders not campaigning, Jana Reddy said, “I didn’t want to trouble our leaders in this short period of time, and I left it to them whether to join or not.”Incidentally, the BJP’s top leaders have also not yet joined the campaign.