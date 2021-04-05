STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
86 villagers test positive after attending wedding in Nizamabad

The rest 50 patients, which include a few minors as well as senior citizens, are still under home quarantine. 

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medical worker arranges swab sample during the COVID-19 test. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Around 86 residents of Siddapur village of Varni mandal in Nizamabad district tested positive for Covid-19, apparently after attending a wedding. While the cases, recorded over a period of 15 days, came as a shock to many, the Health Department officials are now on their toes as around 400 people attended the same wedding.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Sudarshan, the officials are now camping in the village and trying to trace and test the others as well as those who came in contact with them. He also informed that none of the 86 patients developed any serious symptoms and 30 of them have completed their quarantine period. The rest 50 patients, which include a few minors as well as senior citizens, are still under home quarantine. 

