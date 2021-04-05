As cases rise, Sirpur village goes into 15-day self-imposed lockdown

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Sirpur village in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district went into a self-imposed 15-day lockdown, which came into effect on Saturday. The village currently has 38 active Covid-19 cases and all the residents who contracted the virus are under home quarantine.“To avoid further spread of virus, the executive body of gram panchayat passed a unanimous resolution imposing the lockdown,” Sarpanch Bukya Govind Naik said.

As per the resolution, the residents are now restricted from travelling out of the village unless there is an emergency and it also prohibits entry of outsiders. The panchayat also decided to regularly disinfect the streets. Despite the restrictions, the panchayat announced two four-hour relaxations — 6 to 10 am and 5 to 9 pm — for the villagers to buy the essential commodities.

All commercial establishments including, restaurants and barber shops, will have to remain shut. Also, shop owners have been directed not to sell goods to customers who are not wearing face masks. The panchayat also decided to impose a Rs 1,000 fine on anyone for not wearing mask and violating other Covid-19 regulations. It has also directed people to not congregate in groups during the relaxation hours.

1,321 cases reported in Telangana on Saturday. The day also witnessed five Covid deaths and 293 recoveries. There are 7,923 active cases in TS, which so far reported 3,12,140 positive cases, 3,02,500 recoveries and 1,717 deaths