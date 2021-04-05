Jagga says he’ll fight for oustees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday said that officials were offering oustees of National Highway-161 project at Gudi thanda of Sangareddy district just Rs 3 lakh for their lands, against the market value of Rs 40 lakh. He said that he would launch an agitation against the NHAI, alongside 5,000 tribals.In a statement, Jayaprakash Reddy said that as many as 27 families of a tribal hamlet were harassed into leaving their houses within 15 days. He said that he would fight for them till the government provides them with 200 yards of land and Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a house.