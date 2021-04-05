Jana isn’t a worthy Adversary, says BJP's Ravi kumar

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Dr Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik, a young tribal leader in his thirties, against veteran Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy and the ruling TRS party’s candidate Nomula Bagath, in the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. In an exclusive interview with Express, Ravi Kumar Naik terms his candidature ‘revolutionary’, as he is a tribal candidate contesting in a general category seat. Stating that his primary opponent in the byelection is Bagath and not Jana, Naik says this poll will mark the end of the Congress in Telangana. Excerpts:



How is your campaign progressing?

It is going well. Though I don’t have any experience in electoral politics, people are welcoming me like I am their child. The BJP has given me an opportunity to contest on a general ticket, which I consider a revolutionary act.



In the MLC elections, the Congress had also given its ticket to a tribal leader in a general seat. Is your candidature in the Nagarjuna Sagar seat a mere act of tokenism by the BJP?

Not at all. I was given the ticket because I am service-oriented. My wife was unanimously elected as a sarpanch. The BJP gave me the ticket after evaluating these factors, as well as many others.



What are your strengths and weaknesses?

My strengths include the endless support I have been receiving from people, my service to the society in the field of medical and health, and philanthropic work. My weakness is that I cannot distribute money to woo voters as other parties do.

Why did you switch loyalties from the Congress to the BJP just before the election?

I realised that development is not possible with the Congress, and it will materialise only with the BJP. Congress khatham (Congress is finished). Jana Reddy has trampled upon the growth of leaders from other castes, which is one of the reasons why I have left.



On social media, people are asking why they should vote for the BJP in the backdrop of increasing gas, petrol, and diesel prices. What is your take on this?

The fuel prices are decided by the oil companies, according to the international crude oil prices, and not by the Centre. Though the Centre wanted to bring fuel prices under the ambit of the GST, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not interested in the idea over fear of losing income.



What are the three concerns that you have identified in this constituency?

Though the segment is home to perennially flowing Krishna river, the people here are deprived of water for drinking and domestic purposes, and sometimes for irrigation purposes too. There are no roads in the interiors of the constituency. Further, residents are deprived of welfare schemes such as food security cards, Aasara pensions, and 2BHK houses.



What will be your priorities if you are voted to power?

I will fight with the State government to get employment notifications released, and waive off agricultural loans for the benefit of farmers by raising my voice in the Assembly. If the government fails to do so, I will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. I will also ensure that welfare schemes are implemented here.



The TRS candidate has the sympathy factor, while the Congress contestant is a seven-time MLA. Do you have an edge in this poll?

Jana Reddy was defeated in the previous polls because people are vexed with him. Nomula Bagath has not earned any sympathy as he is non-local here. I also don’t have the sympathy factor. But I come from a poor family. I entered politics only to serve poor people like me. I have confidence, perseverance and support from the people. People are wise and they will vote wisely.



In the 2018 elections, the BJP got just a little over 2,500 votes. Do you think you will fare better?

In 2018, the BJP’s performance was very poor. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance reached the people of Telangana, the party gained momentum. The BJP’s performance in the Dubbaka byelection and GHMC elections shows that the TRS’ downfall has started. The upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar byelection will be no different.