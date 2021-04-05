Kodurupaka bridge turns into suicide spot

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SICILLA: The Kodurupaka High Level Bridge under Boinpally police station limits, which is constructed on the backwaters of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), has turned into a suicide spot. According to police reports, over 11 suicides and 10 accidents have been reported from the one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of the bridge in the last 15 months. Due to this, the Boinpally police have intensified patrolling in the area and have proposed to set up a special police outpost near on the side of the bridge.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, on March 31, had urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take measures to prevent accidents on the bridge. He requested the CM to install safety equipment and sign boards for prevention of suicides and accidental falls from the bridge.

According to noted Psychologist MA Kareem, people who face emotional issues due to family disputes, financial matters and love affairs usually decide to commit suicide 48 hours before they do the act. They search for easy ways to end their lives on the internet and will most likely come across places where suicides have happened in the past. This may influence them into deciding to end their lives at that spot as well, said Kareem.