Make TRS leaders undergo drug tests, Bandi tells KCR

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Kumar said he was himself ready to undergo blood tests, and asked if the TRS leaders were ready to do the same.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that a Minister and four other MLAs were involved in the Sandalwood drugs case, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to accept a “white challenge” against the TRS party leaders’ “green challenge.” Sanjay Kumar explained that the white challenge involved undergoing tests for cocaine among drug addicts.

While speaking at the OBC Morcha State executive meeting at his party office, Kumar alleged that two TRS MLAs who were involved in the drugs case were campaigning for the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Kumar said he was himself ready to undergo blood tests, and asked if the TRS leaders were ready to do the same.

Accusing the TRS MLAs of using drugs at a hotel in the city, Bandi said, “The MLAs were mired in a drugs case, but the CM remained silent, which means he accepts their wrongdoings. It seems he is lobbying for them. The CM should ask them to hand over their resignations.” He also questioned the progress of the ‘Tollywood drugs case’ which occurred around four years ago.

Stirring up a new controversy, Sanjay Kumar said the AIMIM party was destroying caste occupations in the State. “Who is into mutton businesses? It is Imran Mutton Shop. Who is washing clothes? It is Mastan drycleaners. Who should do the work of goldsmiths? It is Azam Jewellers,” Sanjay said.

He alleged that the State government had promised him hundreds of crores for the development of OBCs, but not even ?1 crore was spent. He said that BC leaders were not even allowed to meet the CM in Pragathi Bhavan, let alone become the CM themselves. Asking his party Karyakartas to work hard, he said, “You give me time, I will give power to you.”Meanwhile, NCBC member Talloju Achari said the OBCs had been meted out injustice in the State. 

