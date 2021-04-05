STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More area under KLI to be irrigated

On CM’s direction, Agri Minister asks officials to divert PRLIS water to Kalwakurthy canal

Published: 05th April 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:50 AM

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at a review meeting on PRLIS and Kalwakurthy projects, in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has approved to provide irrigation water to an additional ayacut under the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project (KLI) by diverting water from the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The Minister held a review meeting on the progress of KLI and PRLIS works, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, at his quarters on Sunday. Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to construct the reservoirs in such a way that they provide water to a larger ayacut with less damage in terms of submerge area. He also directed them to widen the Ganapasamudram lake by constructing an embankment. He wanted the canal works at Shapur and Buddaram to be completed as soon as possible. 

In a statement, the Minister said, “The Kalwakurthy ayacut has been increased, as 1,850 cusecs of water is available in the Vattem reservoir. The works at PRLI are nearing completion.” Stating that the capacity of existing canals will not suffice, the Minister said, “Though there is a possibility of running five pumps, the canals are very narrow, making it difficult to provide water to the ayacut. Only 2.5 lakh acres in KLI have been proposed and constructed. But today, the ayacut area is 5 lakh acres, and the pumps cannot carry water through the canals.” 

He added that KLI’s canal was proposed to have the capacity to cover 1.8 lakh acres, and now it has touched over 3 lakh acres.The review meeting was attended by the MP P Ramulu, MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Ala Venkateswara Reddy, Jaipal Yadav, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, and MLCs K Damodar Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy.

