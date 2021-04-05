‘Politicos talk about A’bad airport only during polls’

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday called on Civil Aviation officials to speed up the progress of the sanctions for six airstrips in Telangana, the issue of an airstrip at Adilabad has once again become a hot topic. For the people of the district, the airstrip has remained a distant dream for decades.

Villagers from Kachkanti, Khanapur, Thantoli, Anukunta and other areas have alleged that politicians bring up the airport issue only for their political benefit and then forget about it after a few months. They said that an airport would help develop the district and bring industries there. Connectivity between Adilabad and neighbouring districts, as well as with the State of Maharashtra, could also be improved, they said. K Narsing, a resident of Kachkanti village, said that land prices had gone up when it was declared that the district would get an airport, but the prices had come down again after the delay in

setting it up.