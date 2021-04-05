STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana activists to study Kerala’s best practices

In 2020, a three-member official team, headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, had visited Kerala for similar purposes.

HYDERABAD: In the recent State Budget, Finance Minister Harish Rao had stated that the Telangana government would put in place an administrative arrangement on the lines of Kerala for the welfare of workers from Telangana, who had gone to Gulf countries in search of livelihood. In this regard, a team comprising several Gulf migrant rights activists from Telangana will visit Kerala for three days, in a bid to learn its best practices in helping non-resident Malayalis. 

After their visit, the team, under the aegis of Telangana Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee, will submit a report to the State government, urging them to implement these practices to help workers in Gulf countries.Speaking to Express, Guggilla Ravi Goud, convenor of the JAC said, “Multiple issues haunt thousands of workers who have gone to Gulf countries from the State in search of jobs. To safeguard the rights of their workers, the Kerala government has set up a Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department of Kerala (NORKA). Our team is going there to study their practices.”

In 2020, a three-member official team, headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, had visited Kerala for similar purposes. "Not much has been done after the team had visited Kerala last year. That is why we have decided to draft a new report and submit it to the State government," added Ravi Goud.

2020 visit not fruitful 
In 2020, a three-member official team, headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, had visited Kerala for similar purposes. "Not much has been done after the team had visited Kerala last year," added Ravi Goud

