Telangana: Heavy rains to lash eastern districts in next 2 days

As per IMD data, the highest temperature recorded was 40.8 degree Celsius at Adilabad, Mahbubnagar and Medak.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur  over the next two days in isolated places of the eastern districts of Telangana.

The districts that will be affected include Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban. Also, light to moderate showers are expected at isolated places across the State. 

The maximum temperature continued to be 1-3 degree Celsius above normal at most places across the State on Sunday. As per IMD data, the highest temperature recorded was 40.8 degree Celsius at Adilabad, Mahbubnagar and Medak. In Hyderabad, it was 38.2 degree Celsius. 

As per the forecast by the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-39 degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 21-23 degree Celsius in the next three days. 

