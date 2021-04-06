STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 junctions getting a facelift in Warangal

As many as 14 junctions have been identified for the beautification project, which is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Installations dot a newly remodelled junction in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is in the process of developing several junctions in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. As many as 14 junctions have been identified for the beautification project, which is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Works are underway at Fathimanagar junction, Ambedkar junction, Kakatiya University junction, Mulugu crossroad, Pochammama Maidan, etc. The junction developed by KUDA at Hanamkonda bus station has become a centre of attraction in the city. The GWMC authorities are also constructing four welcome arches at the entrances on the Warangal-Hyderabad, Warangal-Karimnagar, Warangal-Narsampet and Warangal-Khammam highways.

When Express contacted KUDA Executive Engineer S Bheem Rao, he said that a majority of junction beautification works were completed. “Innovative methods are being used to beautify the junctions. The works will be completed by April 14,” he said.  

However, M Santhosh, a resident of Hanamkonda, said, “I wholeheartedly appreciate the officials for taking up the beautification works. But they should focus more on important things like improving roads and drains, providing safe drinking water, and building parks in every colony. Officials are turning a blind eye to these concerns.”

