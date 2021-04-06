Bengaluru cops may serve notice on four TRS MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bengaluru police, who have taken up suo moto a drug peddling racket, have registered four different cases. While law and order police have registered cases, the State Excise police have also been asked to book cases and probe the drug traffickers’ operations. After registering cases, the Bengaluru police have recorded statements of a businessman of Telangana who is suspected to have been involved in drug usage and peddling during rave parties.

Reliable sources said that three businessmen of Telangana and three celebrities participated in rave parties which were organised by the event managers. Sources said that the Bengaluru police are likely to serve notices on four MLAs from Adilabad, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad districts asking them to appear before the them for questioning. A small -time actor of Tollywood had already appeared before Bengaluru police as a witness and gave statements regarding drug peddling.

It was reported that in 2019, an MLA from Telangana organised a party in which several celebrities and MLAs consumed liquor, inhaled drugs in the company of Iranian girls. Based on the information, the Bengaluru police have intensified the probe.