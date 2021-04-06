STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress didn’t let Jagjivan Ram be PM: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress had obstructed Babu Jagjivan Ram from becoming Prime Minister twice as he was a Dalit. 

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress had obstructed Babu Jagjivan Ram from becoming Prime Minister twice as he was a Dalit. Reddy was speaking after offering floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram on his 114th birth anniversary, along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, at Basheerbagh on Monday.

Reddy said, “Janata party had declared Jagjivan Ram as their Prime Ministerial candidate. But the Congress obstructed it. Congress did the same in 1980, backstabbing the Dalits.” He said the BJP had appointed a Dalit and a Muslim leader as President of India on two occasions.

Bandi Sanjay slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not honouring Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He said the CM couldn’t stomach the fact that the poor were attaining top constitutional posts. He demanded the CM to launch the construction works of 125 feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.

Comments

