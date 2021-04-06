STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IIT Hyderabad develops cost-effective dual carbon battery

Researchers at the IIT Hyderabad have developed a new battery that they claim will work as efficiently as the currently used lithium-ion batteries but will be environment-friendly and cheaper.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the IIT Hyderabad have developed a new battery that they claim will work as efficiently as the currently used lithium-ion batteries but will be environment-friendly and cheaper.  The new battery — dual carbon battery — can cut the overall battery cost by as much as 20 to 25 percent, points out Dr Surendra Kumar Martha of the Department of Chemistry at IIT-H.

Dr Martha, who led the team of researchers, speaking on the efficiency of dual carbon battery, said its energy density is presently around 100-watt hour per kilogram and can be pushed to 150 W-h/kg with further modifications, close to that of currently used lithium-ion batteries. Energy density gives information on how much energy a battery contains in proportion to its weight. 

Dr Martha said that further research will be conducted to increase energy density of the dual carbon battery, so that it can be introduced as a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion battery. The IIT-H research team believes the new battery may find use in high voltage applications, sophisticated battery-run medical devices, in electric vehicles and stationary grids.

Lithium-ion batteries are made from toxic heavy metals like cobalt, nickel, manganese, etc that are costly, need to be mined from Earth, cause environmental harm and are sometimes associated with unethical practices like child labour. Also, availability of these metals depends on international geopolitics, causing frequent fluctuation in their costs whereas usage of dual carbon battery will help bring market price stability, pointed out a press release on the innovation by IIT Hyderabad. However, the dual carbon battery uses carbon, which is easily available and is not dangerous like the heavy metals. It uses carbon filter mats, which act as both electrodes -- cathode and anode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp