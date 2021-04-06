STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Chhattisgarh massacre, cops on alert in border areas

The vehicles coming from these States are being checked thoroughly.

By Express News Service

 MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY: After Saturday’s massacre of policemen and the CRPF jawans by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, security has been tightened along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and teams of policemen are combing the area in a relentless operation to nab the ultras.The Greyhounds and special teams are on look out for Maoists in the agency areas of Mulugu and Jayashankar- Bhupalpally districts as they suspect the ultras may have entered Telangana.

The police launched massive vehicle checking operations, cordon searches, interacting with the tribals in the agency area and instructing them to inform the police if they notice movement of any strangers in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad districts and hamlets adjacent to the Godavari river dividing the Telangana and Chhattisgarh states.

Police in Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts are on a high state of alert and they are combing the area inch by inch with the help of special teams. The situation is tense in the border areas. Mulugu district shares a border with Chhattisgarh and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district shares borders with both Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. 

Forces posted at irrigation project sites

The vehicles coming from these States are being checked thoroughly. The police forces are inspecting each and every vehicle moving in the agency areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu district.
Meanwhile, additional police forces are deployed at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KILP) at Medigadda and Annaram barrages and Kannepally Pumphouse in Mahadevpur mandal under Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that the encounter spot in Chhattisgarh was 30 to 40 km from the Telangana border. “Eleven special party police teams have been roped in to guard the agency areas on Chhattisgarh border.”  

The police forces are checking Gothi Koya tribals who come to Telangana from Chhattisgarh either for work or to seek medical assistance. “We are checking the ID proofs of the Gothi Koyas and of others who are entering the districts,” he said.

