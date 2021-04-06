STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruitment notice soon for 50K vacancies: T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government would soon issue notifications to fill 50,000 job vacancies.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET :  Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government would soon issue notifications to fill 50,000 job vacancies. He added that training would be imparted to young men and women in Siddipet appearing for competitive exams.

The Minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art District Library, which was built at a cost of `3.50 crore at Siddipet district headquarters. On the occasion, Harish Rao said that the government has filled 1.34 lakh vacancies in government jobs since the formation of Telangana.

“Steps are being taken to conduct special classes for two months for youngsters preparing for competitive exams,” he said, adding that unemployed youth must take advantage of the District Library. “A dining hall would be set up in the library for the convenience of readers, in addition to a special reading room which can take in 40 persons at a time,” he added.

