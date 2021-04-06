STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reverse journey: Godavari to flow into tributaries to irrigate Telangana lands

 A tributary joining the river is a normal occurrence. Now, a river is going to join two of its tributaries to irrigate water-thirsty lands of Telangana.

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A tributary joining the river is a normal occurrence. Now, a river is going to join two of its tributaries to irrigate water-thirsty lands of Telangana. We are talking about the mighty Godavari. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unlock the unusual phenomenon at 10.30 am on Tuesday when he releases Godavari waters from Sangareddy canal, which originates from Kondapochamma reservoir, into Haldivagu in erstwhile Medak district. The discharge into Haldivagu would be about 1,600 cusecs.
Water released from the 5.5 km point of the Sangareddy canal will flow into a channel that would take the water to Haldivagu. 

After a 96-km journey in Hadivagu, the water will reach Nizamsagar Project after joining Godavari’s tributaries, Manjeera and Haridhra. This way, Nizamsagar, which is fed by uncertain waters from Manjeera and Haridhra, will now be full with water, regardless of whether the two tributaries have any inflows or not. As the water flows, it will irrigate barren lands in its wake as there are 39 check dams on Haldivagu, which together could impound 0.63 tmcft water with a potential to irrigate 14,268 acres.

The Godavari waters, lifted from a depth of 250 ft at Medigadda, which is part of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, are already flowing into Kondapochamma reservoir, after traversing against a gradient of 618 ft. 

Now, after reaching Kondapochamma, a portion of  water is expected to flow into Nizamsagar in erstwhile Nizamabad district through Haldivagu which takes about eight to 10 days. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is supervising arrangements, said that it was a great event but it is being celebrated on a low key because of Covid-19 second wave building up all over the State.  TRS MLC K Kavitha, meanwhile, hailed the move to divert water from Kondapochamma reservoir to Nizamsagar which would greatly benefit farmers of the erstwhile Nizamabad district. 

